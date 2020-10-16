Search

Advanced search

Eastbury and Sydney Russell pupils praised for raising awareness of social issues and money for charities

PUBLISHED: 18:22 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 16 October 2020

Pupils at Eastbury Community School have been praised for their charity efforts. Picture: Eastbury Community School

Pupils at Eastbury Community School have been praised for their charity efforts. Picture: Eastbury Community School

Eastbury Community School

Pupils from two secondary schools have been praised for their efforts in raising awareness of social issues as well as funds for charity.

Youngsters at Eastbury Community School and The Sydney Russell School have been involved in First Give, which supports schools and students to tackle social issues through community action.

Louisa Searle, the organisation’s director, said: “This pandemic has been challenging for us but this is an opportunity for students to make a difference that’s tangible and meaningful and gives a chance to help charities, particularity in areas like Barking and Dagenham which are seeing increased demand.

“To have young people advocate for them, getting the word out there is hugely important at this time.”

Year 12 pupils from both schools have worked on a number of projects and debates about issues important to them, such as knife crime, mental health awareness and domestic violence and have raised money for charities through bake sales, food bank collections, movie nights and sponsored walks.

You may also want to watch:

After planning their campaigns and meeting with charities, they present to a panel for a chance to win a £1,000 donation for their chosen charity, granted by FirstGive.

Louisa said: “Their creativity blows me away every time. Young people are so often eager to find out what is going on in their local community. There is a real power in connecting young people to grass roots causes.”

Eastbury pupils were congratulated on their ‘best First Give ever’ for their work supporting YoungMinds.

Psychology teacher Anna Papacosta said: “Students achieve a sense of pride for raising not only money but awareness for the different charities and also supporting the community.”

And the pandemic isn’t slowing down pupils’ determination to help their chosen causes, with sixth formers at Sydney Russell creating Covid-friendly fundraisers for the Ben Kinsella Trust and Refuge.

Selina Botwe, the school’s enrichment and enhancement co-ordinator, said: “It’s really good because it creates such a buzz in the school, especially at this difficult time. It gives then an opportunity to look outside themselves and become global citizens.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham attacker Daly says it will take time for new-look squad to gel

West Ham United Women have a team talk ahead of the match West Ham United Women v Reading Women, WSL football match, Victoria Road, Dagenham Photo: Chloe Knott for The FA

Barking boss Gardner ‘would prefer league, not FA Trophy, action’

Barking's Donnell Anderson on the ball against FC Romania (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Eastbury and Sydney Russell pupils praised for raising awareness of social issues and money for charities

Pupils at Eastbury Community School have been praised for their charity efforts. Picture: Eastbury Community School

Blood test waiting times shoot up to 13 weeks in Barking and Dagenham

Some people in Barking and Dagenham have to wait more than two months to get a blood test. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Woman from Barking dies after M11 collision

A woman from Barking died following a collision on the M11 near Harlow. Picture: Google