Teenagers rescue four-year-old found crossing busy Dagenham road alone

All Saints Catholic School pupils Rebecca Adesina and Naomi Atoyebi. Picture: Nick Pauro Nick Pauro

Two quick-thinking schoolgirls rescued a four-year-old boy found crossing a busy Dagenham road on his own.

Rebecca Adesina and Naomi Atoyebi, who attend All Saints Catholic School, were on their way home after netball practice when they spotted the young boy - known only as William - alone in Wood Lane.

The Year 11 pupils flagged down the school's business manager, Jessica Hughes, who was driving home after work.

Concerned for William's safety, the trio stayed with the little boy and looked after him.

Jessica and another member of the Terling Road school's staff, geography teacher Patrick Harkin, then took William to the Morrisons store as he said that his mum was there.

When they arrived at the supermarket, William found his mum and ran to her - who a school spokesman said was grateful for the pupils' intervention and could not believe how the four-year-old had managed to leave his home and walk towards the Wood Lane shop.

Jessica explained: "At first I wondered why, with some horror, our pupils were frantically waving me down as I was driving home.

"I pulled over and they pointed back at the young boy who was moments away from being potentially injured or worse.

"I then heard what they had to say and we collected the young boy up and away from the curb."

She added: "As a mum I knew how serious the situation was and the young boy directed me to the supermarket where he thought his mum was.

"Mr Harkin happened to be at the scene too and called the police.

"On finding the boy's mum in the store, we let out a huge sigh of relief.

"Our girls helped prevent a tragedy."

A Met Police spokesman confirmed officers were called on the afternoon of Thursday, October 10 and that the child was quickly reunited with his parents. No further action was taken.