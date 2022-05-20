Platinum Jubilee: Remembering the Queen's borough visit in 2015

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive for their visit to Broadway Theatre in Barking. - Credit: PA

As the country gears up to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Barking and Dagenham people may remember when the Queen made a royal visit for the borough’s 50th anniversary.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh, the late Prince Philip, visited Barking and Dagenham in 2015 to mark the half-a-century milestone.

First stop on the tour was Chadwell Heath Community Centre, a library run by volunteers with support from Barking and Dagenham Council.

Frontline council officer Dawn Riches said the visit was a surreal experience that has had a lasting effect on the community centre.

The Duke of Edinburgh meets some 'Senior Surfers' during a visit to Chadwell Heath Community Centre. - Credit: Arthur Edwards/PA

While the Queen conversed with the Silver Surfers, a group focused on improving computer literacy, the Duke asked whether he could order some books from the library.

Dawn said: “It was a very happy day, she has such a presence and everybody still talks about the visit.”

A group made up of women born in the area, Dagenham Girl Pipers, also performed for Her Majesty on the visit.

They are now set to give another royal performance, alongside The Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps, at a Beacon Lighting ceremony on Havering-atte-Bower village green.

Pipe Major Sheila Hatcher is looking forward to the occasion: “All the girls in the band look up to the Queen.”

They will play Diu Regnare, a piece specially composed for the Jubilee by esteemed Scottish bagpipe player Stuart Liddell.

The event is part of a royal spread of events hosted by Havering Council to celebrate the Queen's landmark Jubilee this summer.

Barking and Dagenham is also hosting a schedule of events for its Platinum Jubilee Weekender, including a Cockney Night and Beacon Lighting on June 2, Platinum Jubilee Day and Jazz East Jubilee on June 4, and a Youth Parade on June 5.