Barking company told to pay £500 after failing to show up to court

Quick Skips were ordered to pay £500 for leaving this skip in Dagenham's Manor Square without permission and without the legally-required reflective markings. Picture: LBBD. LBBD

Magistrates have ordered a waste company to pay more than £500 for leaving a skip in the road without permission after it failed to turn up to the court hearing.

Council officers discovered the offending skip in Dagenham's Manor Square in March 2018.

It's owner, the Barking-based Quick Skips, didn't have permission to leave it in the road and failed to put on reflective markings, which are required by law. Quick Skips was taken to court after it didn't pay a £100 fine.

"We encourage businesses to set up and operate in the borough, but they have a responsibility to obey the laws and play by the rules," said Andy Opie, the council's operational director for enforcement and community safety.

"This is another example of a business thinking they are above the law.

"We will investigate and take the necessary enforcement action against businesses and others who fail to act in a manner that is socially responsible."

Magistrates fined the company £100 and told it to pay £414.86 in prosecution costs to the council.