Barking homeless accommodation gets 'hundreds of items of food' from generous strangers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 November 2019

Longbridge's Emdad Rahman (right) with residents at the Barking homeless accommodation Brocklebank Lodge. He delivered food from the Sisters Tajweed Study Group on Sunday, November 17. Not all the donations are pictured. Picture: Hamza Rahman.

Longbridge's Emdad Rahman (right) with residents at the Barking homeless accommodation Brocklebank Lodge. He delivered food from the Sisters Tajweed Study Group on Sunday, November 17. Not all the donations are pictured. Picture: Hamza Rahman.

Hamza Rahman

Former homeless people in Barking's Brocklebank Lodge have welcomed hundreds of donations from generous strangers.

Longbridge's prolific charity volunteer Emdad Rahman delivered the food to the homelessness accommodation with his 15-year-old son Hamza on Sunday, November 17.

Around 500 items were donated by the east London women's group the Sisters Tajweed Study Group, Mr Rahman estimated.

He's been working with Brocklebank Lodge for three years, he said, adding that Christmas and Ramadan are the busiest times for him: "People's generosity just goes through the roof."

"I love doing this kind of work. It's an education each time. These are complete strangers that contacted me.

"It's complete strangers coming together to serve the community. They want nothing else but to make a difference.

"It's the generosity of the community, whatever their background, coming together for a common cause."

People who want to donate old food or clothes can call 07904 113727

