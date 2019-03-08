NFL Cheerleaders teach dance skills at Dagenham primary

The four Raiderettes cheerleaders at Roding Primary on October 3. Picture: LBBD. LBBD

NFL cheerleaders from the United States have visited a Dagenham primary school to teach their skills to pupils.

The athletes showing their skills to pupils. Picture: LBBD. The athletes showing their skills to pupils. Picture: LBBD.

The Oakland Raiders' squad, called the Raiderettes, held dance workshops at Roding Primary School.

The pupils also got the chance to ask questions to the four cheerleaders, who were in London for the NFL international series game between the Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears.

"It is wonderful that our young people were able to learn from professional athletes and receive some world-class training," said Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement.

"This kind of inspiration can have a huge impact on pupil's lives."

Adrian Oldershaw, headteacher at Roding Primary, said: "[They] demonstrated to our children that by living a healthy lifestyle, training hard, becoming part of a team and dedicating their time, they can travel the world and entertain thousands of people. They really were a fantastic group."