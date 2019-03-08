Search

Advanced search

NFL Cheerleaders teach dance skills at Dagenham primary

PUBLISHED: 12:30 12 October 2019

The four Raiderettes cheerleaders at Roding Primary on October 3. Picture: LBBD.

The four Raiderettes cheerleaders at Roding Primary on October 3. Picture: LBBD.

LBBD

NFL cheerleaders from the United States have visited a Dagenham primary school to teach their skills to pupils.

The athletes showing their skills to pupils. Picture: LBBD.The athletes showing their skills to pupils. Picture: LBBD.

The Oakland Raiders' squad, called the Raiderettes, held dance workshops at Roding Primary School.

You may also want to watch:

The pupils also got the chance to ask questions to the four cheerleaders, who were in London for the NFL international series game between the Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears.

"It is wonderful that our young people were able to learn from professional athletes and receive some world-class training," said Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement.

"This kind of inspiration can have a huge impact on pupil's lives."

Adrian Oldershaw, headteacher at Roding Primary, said: "[They] demonstrated to our children that by living a healthy lifestyle, training hard, becoming part of a team and dedicating their time, they can travel the world and entertain thousands of people. They really were a fantastic group."

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed at Upney station

A teenage boy was found with stab injuries at Upney station. Picture: Ken Mears

Charity calls for national investment as number of empty homes jumps in much of east London

Action on Empty Homes is calling for national investment to bring empty homes back into use. Many east London boroughs saw a rise in the number of unused homes between 2017 and 2018 as the housing crisis continues across the capital and the UK. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

‘Every day is scary’: Rough sleepers speak out as figures reveal five deaths on borough’s streets

Members of Barking and Dagenham's homeless community have spoken out after figures revealed five rough sleepers have died on the borough's streets since 2016. Picture: Jon King

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Traders oppose New Spitalfields, Billingsgate and Smithfields markets’ move to Dagenham in City consultation

Barton and Hart's Roger Barton on his stall.

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed at Upney station

A teenage boy was found with stab injuries at Upney station. Picture: Ken Mears

Charity calls for national investment as number of empty homes jumps in much of east London

Action on Empty Homes is calling for national investment to bring empty homes back into use. Many east London boroughs saw a rise in the number of unused homes between 2017 and 2018 as the housing crisis continues across the capital and the UK. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

‘Every day is scary’: Rough sleepers speak out as figures reveal five deaths on borough’s streets

Members of Barking and Dagenham's homeless community have spoken out after figures revealed five rough sleepers have died on the borough's streets since 2016. Picture: Jon King

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Traders oppose New Spitalfields, Billingsgate and Smithfields markets’ move to Dagenham in City consultation

Barton and Hart's Roger Barton on his stall.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers clash with Stockport County postponed

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

NFL Cheerleaders teach dance skills at Dagenham primary

The four Raiderettes cheerleaders at Roding Primary on October 3. Picture: LBBD.

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Wind and rain in the main

Picture: PA

Opinion: Charities should pass public benefit test

Paul Kaufman wants the definition of a charity updated.

East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists