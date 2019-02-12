Search

Rapper Ramz visits primary school for anti-racism campaign

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 March 2019

Ramz singing with children at Monteagle Primary School.

Archant

Rapper Ramz visited a Dagenham school as part of an anti-racism campaign.

The musician, best known for his 2017 hit Barking, visited Monteagle Primary School for Love Music Hate Racism’s Beautiful Resistance campaign, which aims to inspire and empower people through music.

Ramz - real name Ramone Rochester - shared his musical journey with the Burnham Road school’s pupils, with youngsters joining in with a performance of his song Family Tree.

They were also given the chance to ask him questions before hearing from Love Music Hate Racism campaigner Zak Cochrane.

He said: “Music is fundamentally a fusion of cultures which makes it a fantastic tool to tackle racism and division.

“Voices of inspiration are vital to kids growing up and the response to our industry reach out so far has been so incredibly well received.”

The two-week campaign will see educational workshops take place in schools across the country, with a diverse range of musicians getting involved.

