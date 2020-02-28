Fire numbers continue to fall in Barking and Dagenham as London figures reach record low

The London Fire Brigade. Picture: LFB Archant

The number of fires in Barking and Dagenham has more than halved in the last decade.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Fire Brigade. Picture: Mike Brooke London Fire Brigade. Picture: Mike Brooke

New statistics released by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) show that the number of call-outs in the borough have dropped from 1,071 in 2010 to 469 in 2019.

2012 represented the first significant reduction, as numbers fell to 651 from 961 in 2011.

Between 2012 - 2017 the numbers remained broadly similar; 715 (2013) was the highest recorded tally during that period, with 603 the lowest (in 2014).

2018 saw fewer than 600 fires in Barking and Dagenham for the first time, as LFB attended 510 incidents. This fell once again to the present figure of 469.

It's not just Barking and Dagenham where there has been a reduction - fires in London have reached the lowest level since records began.

Across the capital, fire numbers have reduced by 34 per cent in the last decade. In 2019 LFB attended 17,993 fires, down from 27,462 in 2010.

You may also want to watch:

The Brigade attribute this reduction to an "integrated and targeted approach to fire safety", the positive impact of which has been felt in Barking and Dagenham.

Engaging with a wide range of audiences has been crucial to achieving such reduced numbers.

LFB carried out 15,000 more home fire safety visits and saw 19,000 more school children in London last year than in 2010.

They also work more closely with the construction industry to better influence the safety of buildings.

This approach is working: beyond the overall reduction of 34pc, home fires and car fires have decreased by 23pc and 38pc respectively.

LFB assistant commissioner for fire safety Dan Daly said: "The reduction in fires is testament to the hard work of our firefighters and in particular our fire safety teams who tirelessly push forward our commitment to prevent fires from happening in the first place."

Warning against complacency, he added that there is still work to do: "We will continue to target our messaging to achieve behavioural change and work with our partners to target our home fire safety visits to those most at risk from fire.

"It is also vital that regulations are changed to make buildings safer and more sprinklers fitted especially in purpose built residential blocks and homes of the vulnerable."