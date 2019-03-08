Recorder letters: Barking Station, full Tube access, The Jolly Fisherman, supporting Christchurch, diabetes volunteer award and protect children

Plans for Barking Station. Picture: WESTON WILLIAMSON AND PARTNERS/C2C Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Post readers this week.

Forget revamp and rebuild station

Martyn J Fisher, former architect’s assistant, Barking, writes:

When the Queen opened Barking Station in 1961 what a day! But now it needs a revamp. That means new toilets in a multi-million pound building.

Why not rebuild to give it a better appearance? Build a new station under the ground on the opposite side of East Street.

It should be a completely new station on two levels, new offices and transport. c2c has said they haven’t got enough circulation space on the platforms.

If you split the west bound trains on one level under ground from the east bound trains on another level underground we would then have ample circulation space because we would have half as many platforms on each level.

Then the existing railway station can be revamped with offices and all sorts of things.

Above where the new station is in Salisbury Avenue there could be shops facing the houses in Salisbury Avenue. This would firstly cut down on noise and, secondly, provide direct access to the existing shopping area which is being revamped.

A new road system at the existing station level would assist traffic movement and the listed station on the surface would remain in place providing access to the new station going under the road.

All the trains would be underground to the point of contact. You can argue you can’t build horizontally, but if the will is there you can build vertically downwards and upwards.

This would make Barking somewhere to be admired. A completely new station instead of a revamp

Improving disabled access on the Tube

Tom Copley, Londonwide Assembly Member, writes:

This week marks Disabled Access Day and serves as a reminder of the huge amount of work that still needs to be done to ensure that London is a city truly open to all.

For those with disabilities and mobility issues, navigating London’s largely inaccessible transport system can be a stressful and sometimes alienating experience.

At City Hall, the mayor is taking swift action on this by investing an extra £200m to ensure that 40 per cent of the Tube network will be made step-free by 2022.

Next month, the government will also be announcing the stations that will receive a share of its nationwide £300 million Access for All fund and I hope that more local stations will be in line to benefit from this.

By starting with an overhaul of our transport infrastructure, we can stay on track in our bid to become a world-leading capital for accessibility and inclusivity.

We must act now to save pub heritage

Keith Scotcher, Barking & Dagenham Heritage Conservation Group, full address supplied, writes:

When will London Borough of Barking and Dagenham (LBBD) act to preserve Barking’s character including it’s pubs?

It has stood by and allowed the following Barking landmarks to disappear – Red Lion, Westbury Arms, The Britannia, Fishing Smack, The Hope, The Barge Aground, The Bull, The Harrow, The Volunteer, The Captain Cook, The White Horse.

Now The Jolly Fisherman is earmarked to be knocked down for flats.

Why doesnt LBBD act now to stop the rot and destruction of Barking’s character and heritage?

Prayers are with Christchurch victims

The world head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the Fifth Khalifa (Caliph), His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, writes:

On behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community worldwide, I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to all those affected by the barbaric terrorist attack that has taken place in Christchurch.

Such heinous and utterly inhumane attacks must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. It is a grave tragedy that dozens of innocent Muslims have lost their lives whilst joining together for worship. All people, no matter their faith or belief, have the right to worship peacefully.

This tragic event should serve as a lesson and warning to other countries of the developed world that we must join together to tackle all forms of racial, ethnic and religious hatred with wisdom and with a firm hand.

Our heartfelt prayers are with the victims of these attacks and all those who have been affected. May the perpetrators of this evil act be promptly brought to justice.

Nominate diabetes volunteer for award

Roz Rosenblatt, head of London, Diabetes UK, writes:

Each year, the Diabetes UK Inspire Awards celebrate the work of our amazing volunteers across London.

The Inspire Awards offer the chance to say a huge thank you for the time, care, expertise and commitment our volunteers so generously give.

We are lucky in having dozens of groups and thousands of hard-working volunteers across the capital in all sorts of amazing ways from fundraising, campaigning, supporting and more.

If you know a Diabetes UK volunteer or a local group that has gone above and beyond and deserves to be recognised, nominate them now. You can nominate via this link - diabetes.org.uk/get_involved/inspire-awards

Nominations close on April 5 at midnight.

Protecting children from sexual abuse

Emma Motherwell, local campaigns manager, NSPCC, writes:

Coronation Street and Emmerdale have all recently tackled the difficult subject of Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE).

But it was no doubt the Rotherham scandal which really lifted the lid and got people talking about this form of abuse which sees children being sexually abused in return for getting something like money or drugs.

To help raise further awareness, this CSE Awareness Day (Monday, March 18) the NSPCC is encouraging London residents to think about, recognise and speak out against the sexual exploitation of children so we can help to protect children and prosecute offenders.

Adults worried a child is a victim of, or is at risk of, CSE can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000.

Children can call Childline on 0800 1111. If a child is in immediate danger dial 999.