House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

A team of 25 firefighters have tackled a house fire in Dagenham.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent four fire engines from Barking, Dagenham and Hornchurch stations after it was called at midday on Friday to the blaze in Reede Road.

An LFB spokeswoman said: "Half of the first floor and part of the roof of an end of terrace house were damaged by the fire.

"There were no reports of any injuries."

The flames were brought under control by 12.59pm. The cause of the fire is under investigation.