Two in hospital after shooting in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 09:47 06 October 2020

A man and woman are in hospital after a shooting in Reede Road, Dageham this morning (October 6). Picture: Google

A man and woman have been found injured following a suspected shooting in Dagenham.

Officers, including armed police, swooped into Reede Road just after 4am this morning (Tuesday, October 6) after reports of gunshots.

A Met spokesperson said: “The man is believed to have suffered a gunshot injury. We await further details in relation to the woman.”

Paramedics rushed them to hospital. It has not yet been possible to find out what condition they are in.

Detectives from the Met’s gangs squad have been informed and a crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101.

