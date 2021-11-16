Remembrance Day: Services held across Barking and Dagenham

Cllr Dominic Twomey speaks to those in attendance - Credit: LBBD

People across Barking and Dagenham gathered to pay their respects at a series of Remembrance Day services.

On Thursday, November 11 a short service was held by the Job Drain statue in the Broadway, Barking. Wreaths were laid and deputy council leader Cllr Dominic Twomey was among those to address those gathered.

People gather by the Job Drain statue to pay their respects. - Credit: LBBD

Another service took place the same day at the Dagenham Village War Memorial in Church Street, while on Saturday, November 13 one was held at the memorial on Heathway.

On Sunday, November 14 young and old alike united for a parade from Barking Park to St Margaret's Church. Other events took place at Dagenham Parish Church and the Royal British Legion in Becontree Avenue.

Wreaths are laid by the statue - Credit: LBBD

Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement said: “It’s important for us as a borough and as a community, to remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms."