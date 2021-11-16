News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Remembrance Day: Services held across Barking and Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Cox

Published: 9:54 AM November 16, 2021
Updated: 10:38 AM November 16, 2021
Cllr Dominic Twomey speaks to those in attendance

Cllr Dominic Twomey speaks to those in attendance - Credit: LBBD

People across Barking and Dagenham gathered to pay their respects at a series of Remembrance Day services.

On Thursday, November 11 a short service was held by the Job Drain statue in the Broadway, Barking. Wreaths were laid and deputy council leader Cllr Dominic Twomey was among those to address those gathered.

People gather by the Job Drain statue to pay their respects.

People gather by the Job Drain statue to pay their respects. - Credit: LBBD

Another service took place the same day at the Dagenham Village War Memorial in Church Street, while on Saturday, November 13 one was held at the memorial on Heathway. 

On Sunday, November 14 young and old alike united for a parade from Barking Park to St Margaret's Church. Other events took place at Dagenham Parish Church and the Royal British Legion in Becontree Avenue. 

Wreaths are laid by the statue

Wreaths are laid by the statue - Credit: LBBD

Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement said: “It’s important for us as a borough and as a community, to remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms."

Remembrance Day
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Medical staff jump into the crowd to help a fan needing medical attention during the Emirates FA Cup

London Live

Daggers fan 'stable' after suffering fit at FA Cup tie

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
One Stop shop sign

London Live

New One Stop branch opens in Dagenham

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Fish and chips made the top 50! Niall Carson/PA Wire

Food and Drink

21 of the best places for fish and chips in east London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Mohamed Muhiyidin was fatally shot in Harlington.

London Live

Barking man to face trial on weapons charges after fatal shooting

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon