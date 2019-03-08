Remembrance services in Barking and Dagenham

Barking and Dagenham will remember those who died in the line of duty and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms, with a series of remembrance events taking place across the borough from November 8 to 11.

On Friday, November 8 the Dagenham Royal Naval Association will be holding an event at the war memorial in Dagenham Village at 10.30am, with a second service on Saturday, November 9 at 10.30am, at the war memorial at the corner of the Heathway and Church Elm Lane.

There will be several events on Remembrance Day, Sunday, November 10, starting with a wreath laying service at the memorial in Barking Park at 10am. This will be followed by a parade through Barking Town Centre to St Margaret's Church for a service at 10.50am ahead of a two minutes' silence at 11am. Refreshments will follow in the church hall after the service.

A service will also take place at Dagenham Parish Church, Church Lane, Dagenham at 10.50am, following a parade from the social club at the bottom of Rectory Road to the church at 10.30am. Guests are invited to return to the social club after the service for refreshments.

The Becontree Royal British Legion will be holding a remembrance event at the Royal British Legion Chadwell Heath in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham, at 3pm.

On Monday, November 11, Armistice Day, the council will be holding a short service and two minutes' silence, at the Job Drain Memorial Statue, outside the Broadway Theatre in Barking.

Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, said: "It's important for us as a borough and as a community, to remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms. With a range of services throughout the weekend at a number of venues across the borough, people can pay their respects and reflect on those who did so much for us."

The full schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, November 8

10.30am: Dagenham Royal Naval Association will be holding a short service at the war memorial at Dagenham Village, Church Street, Dagenham.

Saturday, November 9

10.30am: The Dagenham branch of the Royal Naval Association will be holding a short service at the war memorial on the corner of the Heathway and Church Elm Lane.

Sunday, November 10

10am: Wreaths will be laid at the war memorial in Barking Park. If you are attending, please arrive by 9.45am.

10.20am: Barking and Dagenham Council Remembrance Parade will leave Barking Park and walk through Barking Town Centre to arrive at St Margaret's Church for the service at 10.50am, with a two minutes silence at 11am. Guests who do not want to participate in the parade are requested to join at the church at 10.45am.

10.50am: Remembrance Service at St Margaret's Church.

10.50am: Dagenham Parish Church Remembrance Service will take place at the parish church in Church Lane. Guests who want to participate in a parade from the social club at the bottom of Rectory Road to the church should assemble at the club by 10.30am. A two-minutes' silence will be held at the church at 11am. After the service refreshments will be served at the social club on Rectory Road.

3pm: A Becontree Royal British Legion service at the Royal British Legion Chadwell Heath, Becontree Avenue, Dagenham, followed by refreshments.

Monday, November 11

11am: Barking and Dagenham Council will be holding a short service at the Job Drain Memorial Statue, next to the Broadway Theatre in Barking. Arrive by 10.45am.