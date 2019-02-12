Search

Private fosterers in Barking and Dagenham reminded to register or risk court action

PUBLISHED: 14:00 14 February 2019

Private fostering arrangements must be registered with the council. Pic: Ken Mears

People who are looking after someone else’s child are being reminded to make sure the arrangement is registered.

Anybody caring for a child under the age of 16, or 18 if disabled, for more than 28 days at a time must, by law, inform Barking and Dagenham Council about the private fostering arrangement or risk prosecution.

The only exception is if you are a close relative, such as a step parent or grandparent, aunt, uncle or sibling.

Once the council is aware, it will be able to support foster parents and be on hand to provide any advice.

Cllr Maureen Worby, cabinet membe for social care and health integration, said: “People who foster privately play an important role in caring for our young people, but it is important that they let the council know.

“The council has a duty of care and we want to make sure that all children are being looked after in the right way.”

For more information visit lbbd.gov.uk/fostering

