Barking mad! Renters barred from having dogs get 'ruff' justice in Barking

PUBLISHED: 14:43 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 26 September 2019

Ada the champ at Victoria Park's annual dog show. Picture: John Graham

John Graham

More landlords are banning renters keeping dogs in their properties, with aptly-named Barking of all places listed as one of the worst areas.

Vinnie the Morkie who took his landlords to court for serving an eviction order to get him out of his luxury apartment in Limehouse in 2017. Picture: Steve BurtonVinnie the Morkie who took his landlords to court for serving an eviction order to get him out of his luxury apartment in Limehouse in 2017. Picture: Steve Burton

Landlords appear to be in the dog house for baring pets, a survey has found.

Barking sits cheek-by-jowl with its "no dogs allowed" neighbour Havering, as well as Waltham Forest, according to the Sellhousefast.uk property website.

Barking is 30th worst in London, while Havering is right at the bottom at 32nd.

Bans on pets even hit luxury housing in wealthy areas of Docklands, where Gabby Kuehn had a landlord's court injunction to get rid of Vinnie, her pet Maltese-Yorkshire crossbreed, in 2017.

It was a bit of a dog's dinner that led to a national campaign with a petition to Parliament to make such bans on pets illegal.

Gabby said at the time: "My dog is part of my family. A landlord shouldn't have the right to say you cannot have a pet."

Numbers of London pet-friendly properties have fallen by 122 compared to last year, according to data from Zoopla.

