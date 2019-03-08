Oh we do like to be beside the seaside! Residents enjoy free trip to Southend

Barking and Dagenham residents on the trip to Southend. Picture: LBBD LBBD

The weather may not have been perfect, but that didn't stop a group of Barking and Dagenham residents from enjoying a free trip to the seaside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A specially chartered train took around 400 people from the borough to Southend on Sunday, August 11, picking them up from both Barking and Dagenham Dock stations.

You may also want to watch:

Once in Southend, they were able to enjoy a range of activities in the seaside town before gathering back at the station for the return journey that evening.

The family event was organised by Reede Road Tenants and Residents' Association and supported by c2c.

Councillor Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: "This is a fantastic annual event and I'm delighted that c2c continue to support this much loved family trip to the seaside.

"It's a great way for people to meet other residents who live and share their borough."