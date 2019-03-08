Search

Oh we do like to be beside the seaside! Residents enjoy free trip to Southend

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 August 2019

Barking and Dagenham residents on the trip to Southend. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham residents on the trip to Southend. Picture: LBBD

LBBD

The weather may not have been perfect, but that didn't stop a group of Barking and Dagenham residents from enjoying a free trip to the seaside.

A specially chartered train took around 400 people from the borough to Southend on Sunday, August 11, picking them up from both Barking and Dagenham Dock stations.

Once in Southend, they were able to enjoy a range of activities in the seaside town before gathering back at the station for the return journey that evening.

The family event was organised by Reede Road Tenants and Residents' Association and supported by c2c.

Councillor Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: "This is a fantastic annual event and I'm delighted that c2c continue to support this much loved family trip to the seaside.

"It's a great way for people to meet other residents who live and share their borough."

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dogging still a risk as council has not fixed broken gate for vulnerable Dagenham residents

The gate on Mitchell Close before a visit by the council on June 25. Picture: Luke Acton.

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

