Residents urged to sign petition against plans to charge them to park outside their homes

Angry neighbours have urged people to sign a petition against plans to force them to pay to park outside their homes.

Becontree Residents Association members opposed to the council's controlled parking zones (CPZ) have already collected 700 signatures from households in 15 streets around the Becontree estate.

But they want 1,500 in hopes it will trigger the council's scrutiny committee to take a look at the plans.

Jane Smith, of Hatfield Road, said: "The consultation was farcical. The decision to go ahead with the plan was undemocratic. This is another way for the council to tax us."

The council announced in March it would make drivers pay in 100 streets from July 1 after a consultation saw 13 per cent of 8,117 households object.

It argues the charges will improve road safety, cut pollution and reduce congestion.

A Barking and Dagenham Council spokesman said the plans were decided in line with its statutory consultation process and parking policy.

He added: "The CPZs are not about making money. There are too many people parking on our roads from outside the area, making them congested and parking for local people difficult.

"We have to charge to help us cover set-up, maintenance and enforcement costs. This will be even more important when the mayor's ultra low emission zone moves further east."

He added the council wrote to every household within the zones asking them to give their views and offered residents without internet access the option to give their responses by phone.

Permits cost up to £245 depending on vehicle numbers and CO2 emission levels.

However, in a letter published in the Post last week one resident said if households can afford more than one car, they can spare the cash for a permit.

Some neighbours have complained there aren't enough spaces being marked on roads for the number of vehicles per household.

"There are limited spaces. There will be a lot of disagreements, stress and worry," Jane said.

Builder, Robert Phillips, of Urswick Gardens, Dagenham, said: "I get the climate change situation but you can't keep hammering working people. We are not going to tolerate it."

Email stopcpzlbbd@gmail.com to sign the petition.