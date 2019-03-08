Search

Eight 'stylish' homes in Dagenham completed by council

PUBLISHED: 10:11 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 08 May 2019

Be First commercial director Iain Ferguson, council leader Darren Rodwell and Margaret Mitchell on Tarling Close. Ms Mitchell recently moved into a home on the development. Picture: LBBD.

LBBD

The council has completed eight new, 'east end style' homes in Dagenham.

The six one bed-homes and two two-bed homes were built on Tarling Close by Barking and Dagenham council's development company, Be First.

Margaret Mitchell moved to Tarling Close from her four-bedroom house on the Thames View Estate.

She said her new home is roomy, light and the right size for her needs. A family has moved into her old four-bed home after sitting on the council housing waiting list.

The new homes are built in the same style as those on Burbridge Close, which is also in Dagenham.

The 'scalloped' fronts form a traffic-free pathway designed to encourage interaction between neighbours and increase security.

Peter Barber Architects drew-up the plans for both the developments and have been nominated for an award from the Royal Institute of British Architects for their work on Burbridge Close.

"These East End style homes are built to foster neighbourliness, which is at the heart of what we're trying to achieve in the borough," said councillor and council leader Darren Rodwell.

