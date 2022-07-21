News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Fire breaks out in Barking restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 8:05 AM July 21, 2022
Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters tackled a fire at a range of shops with flats above in Longbridge Road, Barking.

Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters tackled a fire at a range of shops with flats above in Longbridge Road, Barking - Credit: London Fire Brigade

About 70 firefighters tackled a blaze that broke out in a Barking restaurant last night.

The London Fire Brigade was called to the fire at a range of shops with flats above in Longbridge Road just before 7.30pm on July 20.

Part of a restaurant on the ground floor and part of a flat on the first floor were alight.

Station Commander Steven Vydelingum, who was at the scene, said his team had worked hard to bring the fire under control within an hour-and-a-half. 

Longbridge Road was closed from Fanshaw roundabout to Salisbury Avenue. 

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible because of traffic congestion as a result of the road closure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two in hospital as fire sweeps through Dagenham grassland
  2. 2 Dagenham fire: Thousands donated for families affected
  3. 3 Fire breaks out in Barking restaurant
  1. 4 Teenager shot by 'air rifle or BB gun' in Chadwell Heath
  2. 5 Number of casualties and houses destroyed in London wildfires unknown
  3. 6 No arrests after two men stabbed in Barking
  4. 7 Sentencing date set for Dagenham woman accused of multiple robberies
  5. 8 Five hectares of land scorched in Dagenham fire
  6. 9 Council plans to consult on more controlled parking zones
  7. 10 New Overground station at Barking Riverside opens

There are no reports of injuries at this stage. 

Crews from Barking, Ilford, East Ham, Plaistow and surrounding stations were at the scene with 10 engines. 

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Barking News
Barking and Dagenham News
East London News

Don't Miss

The outbuilding that was converted into a two-bed flat in Alim Rana's garden in Whalebone Lane North, Dagenham

London Live News

Dagenham man fined £15k for building a two-bed flat in his garden

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
No arrests following aggravated burglary in Dagenham

London Live News

One injured after three men 'armed with knives' break into Dagenham house

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Plans have been submitted to convert 28 Upney Lane, Barking into a multi-purpose community facility

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted, approved or refused

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Lesley Moore with parents including past pupils Jamie Borthwick, known for playing Jay on EastEnders

Dagenham teacher to retire after 50 years reflects on 'rewarding' career

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon