Fire breaks out in Barking restaurant
About 70 firefighters tackled a blaze that broke out in a Barking restaurant last night.
The London Fire Brigade was called to the fire at a range of shops with flats above in Longbridge Road just before 7.30pm on July 20.
Part of a restaurant on the ground floor and part of a flat on the first floor were alight.
Station Commander Steven Vydelingum, who was at the scene, said his team had worked hard to bring the fire under control within an hour-and-a-half.
Longbridge Road was closed from Fanshaw roundabout to Salisbury Avenue.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible because of traffic congestion as a result of the road closure.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There are no reports of injuries at this stage.
Crews from Barking, Ilford, East Ham, Plaistow and surrounding stations were at the scene with 10 engines.