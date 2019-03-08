Is your favourite curry house up for an industry award?

The finalists for the London Curry Awards have been revealed and a string of restaurants across east London and Kent are included.

Now in its second year, the awards recognise and celebrate the 'devotion, service and delicious food' by the best eateries and caterers in the industry.

There are a total of 24 categories in the awards, which are organised by Oceanic Consulting.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Oceanic Consulting said: "London's general food industry is one of the most exciting and transformative in the world, with curry continuing to play a key role in its evolution and innovation.

"Having seen some of the finalists, we're more excited than ever to deliver these awards and want to wish them all the best of luck."

The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony in Brentford, west London, on July 1.

See below to find out if your favourite restaurant is in the running for an award and in what category.

Resturant of the year

Al-Amin in Cambridge Heath Road, Bethnal Green

Aladin in Brick Lane, Spitalfiends

Birashwamys in Fencepuece Road, Ilford

Grand Trunk Road in High Road, South Woodford

Jaipur of Chigwell in Chigwell Road, Chigwell

Saravana Bhavan in High Street North, East Ham

Aromas in Forest Lane, Forest Gate

Dining experience of the year

Delhi Live in Victoria Road, Romford

Gunpowder in White's Row, Spitalfields

Meraz in Hanbury Street, Spitalfields

Eastern Eye Balti House in Brick Lane, Spitalfields

Spice in High Street, Ilford

Takeaway and home delivery of the year

The Curry Hut in Archade market, Poplar

Pakistani curry Restaurant of the Year

Tayyabs in Fieldgate Street, Whitechapel

Bangladeshi curry restaurant of the year

Dhaka Biryani Kitchen in Romford Road, Manor Park

Sri Lankan curry restaurant of the year

Priya Restaurant in High Street North, East Ham

Vegetarian curry restaurant of the year

Taste of India Pure Vegetarian in High Street North, East Ham

Street food restaurant of the year

Tifin Box in Harrow Place, Spitalfields

Afghani curry restaurant of the year

Ariana Restaurant in Midlothian Road, Mile End

Fine Dining restaurant of the year

Manjal Indian Restaurant in Turnberry Quay, Isle of Dogs

Caterer of the year

Veer Events in Buzzard Creek Industrial Estate, River Road, Barking.

Indus Catering in Chadwell Heath Industrial Estate Park, Lemp Road, Dagenham

Chef of the year (voter's choice)

Birashwamys in Fencepuece Road, Ilford

Grand Trunk Road in High Road, South Woodford

Pink Garlic in Chatterton Road, Bromley

Pink Garlic Mala in Blendon Road, Bexley

Chef of the year (industry choice)

Chai Ki in Canary Wharf Shopping Centre

Manager of the year

Delhi Live in Victoria Road, Romford

Saggor Tandoori Restaurant in Blendon Road, Bexley

Tamasha in Widmore Road, Bromley

Gunpowder in White's Row, Spitalfields

Team of the year

Tayyabs in Fieldgate Street, Whitechapel

Best restaurant experience

Chai Ki in Canary Wharf Shopping Centre

Outstanding curry restaurant of the year

Aladin in Brick Lane, Spitalfiends

South Indian curry restaurant of the year

Udaya Kerela in Katherine Road, East Ham