Is your favourite curry house up for an industry award?
PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 June 2019
Archant
The finalists for the London Curry Awards have been revealed and a string of restaurants across east London and Kent are included.
Now in its second year, the awards recognise and celebrate the 'devotion, service and delicious food' by the best eateries and caterers in the industry.
There are a total of 24 categories in the awards, which are organised by Oceanic Consulting.
Irfan Younis, CEO of Oceanic Consulting said: "London's general food industry is one of the most exciting and transformative in the world, with curry continuing to play a key role in its evolution and innovation.
"Having seen some of the finalists, we're more excited than ever to deliver these awards and want to wish them all the best of luck."
The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony in Brentford, west London, on July 1.
See below to find out if your favourite restaurant is in the running for an award and in what category.
Resturant of the year
Al-Amin in Cambridge Heath Road, Bethnal Green
Aladin in Brick Lane, Spitalfiends
Birashwamys in Fencepuece Road, Ilford
Grand Trunk Road in High Road, South Woodford
Jaipur of Chigwell in Chigwell Road, Chigwell
Saravana Bhavan in High Street North, East Ham
Aromas in Forest Lane, Forest Gate
Dining experience of the year
Delhi Live in Victoria Road, Romford
Gunpowder in White's Row, Spitalfields
Meraz in Hanbury Street, Spitalfields
Eastern Eye Balti House in Brick Lane, Spitalfields
Spice in High Street, Ilford
Takeaway and home delivery of the year
The Curry Hut in Archade market, Poplar
Pakistani curry Restaurant of the Year
Tayyabs in Fieldgate Street, Whitechapel
Bangladeshi curry restaurant of the year
Dhaka Biryani Kitchen in Romford Road, Manor Park
Sri Lankan curry restaurant of the year
Priya Restaurant in High Street North, East Ham
Vegetarian curry restaurant of the year
Taste of India Pure Vegetarian in High Street North, East Ham
Street food restaurant of the year
Tifin Box in Harrow Place, Spitalfields
Afghani curry restaurant of the year
Ariana Restaurant in Midlothian Road, Mile End
Fine Dining restaurant of the year
Manjal Indian Restaurant in Turnberry Quay, Isle of Dogs
Caterer of the year
Veer Events in Buzzard Creek Industrial Estate, River Road, Barking.
Indus Catering in Chadwell Heath Industrial Estate Park, Lemp Road, Dagenham
Chef of the year (voter's choice)
Birashwamys in Fencepuece Road, Ilford
Grand Trunk Road in High Road, South Woodford
Pink Garlic in Chatterton Road, Bromley
Pink Garlic Mala in Blendon Road, Bexley
Chef of the year (industry choice)
Chai Ki in Canary Wharf Shopping Centre
Manager of the year
Delhi Live in Victoria Road, Romford
Saggor Tandoori Restaurant in Blendon Road, Bexley
Tamasha in Widmore Road, Bromley
Gunpowder in White's Row, Spitalfields
Team of the year
Tayyabs in Fieldgate Street, Whitechapel
Best restaurant experience
Chai Ki in Canary Wharf Shopping Centre
Outstanding curry restaurant of the year
Aladin in Brick Lane, Spitalfiends
South Indian curry restaurant of the year
Udaya Kerela in Katherine Road, East Ham