Barking fire damages disused block of flats in Ripple Road
PUBLISHED: 07:20 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 01 May 2019
Archant
A total of around 60 firefighters were called to a blaze at a disused block of flats this morning.
Eight fire engines were also called to the scene of the fire in Ripple Road, Barking, at 4.08am.
A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: “Part of the second floor and part of the roof of a disused, three-storey block of flats was damaged by fire.
“The cause is under investigation.”
Crews from Barking, East Ham, Plaistow, Dagenham, Stratford and Poplar had the flames under control 6.43am. Picture: JON KING
