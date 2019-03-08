Search

Advanced search

Barking fire damages disused block of flats in Ripple Road

PUBLISHED: 07:20 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 01 May 2019

Eight fire engines attended the blaze in a third storey flat in Ripple Road. Picture: JON KING

Eight fire engines attended the blaze in a third storey flat in Ripple Road. Picture: JON KING

Archant

A total of around 60 firefighters were called to a blaze at a disused block of flats this morning.

Eight fire engines were also called to the scene of the fire in Ripple Road, Barking, at 4.08am.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: “Part of the second floor and part of the roof of a disused, three-storey block of flats was damaged by fire.

“The cause is under investigation.”

Crews from Barking, East Ham, Plaistow, Dagenham, Stratford and Poplar had the flames under control 6.43am. Picture: JON KINGCrews from Barking, East Ham, Plaistow, Dagenham, Stratford and Poplar had the flames under control 6.43am. Picture: JON KING

Crews from Barking, East Ham, Plaistow, Dagenham, Stratford and Poplar had the flames under control 6.43am.

Most Read

Eight people fined for begging by Barking and Dagenham Council

A homeless man, begging for money in Victoria, London

Jailed for life: Barking drug dealer who murdered teenager in revenge attack

Adebayo Amusa. Picture: Suffolk Police

‘My heart is broken beyond repair’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: Supplied by family

New Spitalfields, Billingsgate and Smithfields markets will relocate to Dagenham

New Spitafields Market will be move to Dagenham. pic: Clive Totman

Diabetic man trapped under Dagenham car for 15 minutes after wind blew tree on him

The tree was moved to get Huseyin out from underneath it. Picture: Huseyin Unsoy

