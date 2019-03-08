Barking fire damages disused block of flats in Ripple Road

Eight fire engines attended the blaze in a third storey flat in Ripple Road. Picture: JON KING Archant

A total of around 60 firefighters were called to a blaze at a disused block of flats this morning.

The fire at a disused block of flats in #Barking is now under control. Part of the second floor and part of the roof were damaged by fire https://t.co/7KNTUWFzNQ pic.twitter.com/2RCuRe098O — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 1, 2019

Eight fire engines were also called to the scene of the fire in Ripple Road, Barking, at 4.08am.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: “Part of the second floor and part of the roof of a disused, three-storey block of flats was damaged by fire.

“The cause is under investigation.”

Crews from Barking, East Ham, Plaistow, Dagenham, Stratford and Poplar had the flames under control 6.43am. Picture: JON KING Crews from Barking, East Ham, Plaistow, Dagenham, Stratford and Poplar had the flames under control 6.43am. Picture: JON KING

