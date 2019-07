TfL warns of delays with traffic queuing after crash in Dagenham

Motorists have been warned of delays after a crash in Dagenham. Picture: Google Archant

Roads users face misery this morning after a crash in Ripple Road.

⚠ COLLISION ⚠ The westbound carriageway on Ripple Road heading westbound at the junction of Morrison Road (Goresbrook Interchange) is partially blocked due to a collision. Traffic is queuing on approach, expect delays. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) July 23, 2019

TfL tweeted this morning that the westbound carriageway at the turning with Morrsion Road is "partially blocked" due to the collision.

Motorists have been advised to expect delays with traffic queuing on the approach.

This story is being updated.