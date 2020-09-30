Woman hospitalised after getting trapped during collision in Thames View

A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in River Road this morning (September 30). Picture: Google Archant

A woman was taken to hospital after becoming trapped following a collision.

Three ambulance crews rushed to River Road, Barking, after being called at 10.56am today (September 30).

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying: “We were called to reports of a woman trapped in a vehicle following a collision.

“We dispatched three ambulance crews and our hazardous area response teams.”

The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Firefighters were among those called to the collision in which a car collided with a lorry.

The woman was trapped by her injuries and released by firefighters.

Three fire engines from Barking, East Ham and Plaistow fire stations and a fire rescue unit from Lewisham attended.