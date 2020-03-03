Search

Advanced search

Team restoring stretch of River Roding scoops London City Airport funding

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 March 2020

L-R: The River Roding Trust's Simon Colles, Eleanor Stewart, Ali Stephens (kneeling), Paul Powlesland and Sausage the dog: Picture: Andrew Baker

L-R: The River Roding Trust's Simon Colles, Eleanor Stewart, Ali Stephens (kneeling), Paul Powlesland and Sausage the dog: Picture: Andrew Baker

© 2020 Andrew Baker studio@andrewbakerphotographer.com

A trust which is revitalising a stretch of river has scooped up to £3,000 from an airport's charity.

The River Roding Trust, which is restoring part of the River Roding near Barking received the funding boost from London City Airport's £75,000 community fund.

Alistair Stephens, a trustee of the River Roding Trust, said: "We're really pleased to receive this funding. The trust was set up to preserve, protect and restore the River Roding for public and wildlife benefit.

You may also want to watch:

"The grant will help us carry out projects and activities to promote recreation, protection of the environment and educating the public about the history of the river."

A total of 15 community groups covering 11 London boroughs were awarded grants in the travel hub fund's first round of giving this year.

Elise John-Lewis,a member of the fund's board of trustees, said: "Our Community Fund is one of our most powerful tools for making that positive difference for people."

More information about the fund can be found at londoncityairport.com/corporate/responsible-growth/community-fund

Prospective applicants with questions or queries can contact Community.Fund@londoncityairport.com

Most Read

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Death of man found in Parsloes Park not being treated as suspicious

Parsloes Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Council leader is ‘impressed’ with progress made by technical college

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell during a visit to Elutec. Picture: Jamie Wills

Post letters: Controlled Parking Zones and Iceland

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Most Read

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Death of man found in Parsloes Park not being treated as suspicious

Parsloes Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Council leader is ‘impressed’ with progress made by technical college

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell during a visit to Elutec. Picture: Jamie Wills

Post letters: Controlled Parking Zones and Iceland

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham Boxing Club hail hero Billy as youngster seals a hat-trick of national titles

Billy Adams with final rival Charlie Hickford

Barking under-16s boss says first team should keep eyes on his players after cup win

Barking under-16s face the camera (Pic: Craig Cordice)

Team restoring stretch of River Roding scoops London City Airport funding

L-R: The River Roding Trust's Simon Colles, Eleanor Stewart, Ali Stephens (kneeling), Paul Powlesland and Sausage the dog: Picture: Andrew Baker

Large-scale fly-tipping on the rise in Barking and Dagenham according to new report

An illegal fly-tip site. Picture: PA

More than three quarters of Barking and Dagenham pupils scoop first choice secondary on National Offer Day

National Offer Day results are in. Picture: PA Images/Ben Birchall
Drive 24