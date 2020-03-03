Team restoring stretch of River Roding scoops London City Airport funding

L-R: The River Roding Trust's Simon Colles, Eleanor Stewart, Ali Stephens (kneeling), Paul Powlesland and Sausage the dog: Picture: Andrew Baker © 2020 Andrew Baker studio@andrewbakerphotographer.com

A trust which is revitalising a stretch of river has scooped up to £3,000 from an airport's charity.

The River Roding Trust, which is restoring part of the River Roding near Barking received the funding boost from London City Airport's £75,000 community fund.

Alistair Stephens, a trustee of the River Roding Trust, said: "We're really pleased to receive this funding. The trust was set up to preserve, protect and restore the River Roding for public and wildlife benefit.

"The grant will help us carry out projects and activities to promote recreation, protection of the environment and educating the public about the history of the river."

A total of 15 community groups covering 11 London boroughs were awarded grants in the travel hub fund's first round of giving this year.

Elise John-Lewis,a member of the fund's board of trustees, said: "Our Community Fund is one of our most powerful tools for making that positive difference for people."

More information about the fund can be found at londoncityairport.com/corporate/responsible-growth/community-fund

Prospective applicants with questions or queries can contact Community.Fund@londoncityairport.com