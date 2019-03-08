Search

Barking and Dagenham teachers set to share experiences after Holy Land visit

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 October 2019

School staff in front of the Temple Mount, one of the holiest sites for Christianity, Islam and Judaism. Picture: All Saints School.

School staff in front of the Temple Mount, one of the holiest sites for Christianity, Islam and Judaism. Picture: All Saints School.

All Saints School

Teachers have returned from a half-term trip to the Holy Land.

A view of the Old City in Jerusalem. Picture: All Saints School.A view of the Old City in Jerusalem. Picture: All Saints School.

Part of the Rivers of the World project from the British Council, they learned about environmental issues in the Palestinian city Jericho and spoke with fellow educators there.

Teachers from All Saints, Barking Abbey and Riverside secondaries went on the week-long visit, where they saw the Wailing Wall and Temple Mount in Israel, and cultural performances from Palestinian schools.

Now they're home, the hope is the teachers can share the experience with fellow staff and students.

Fortifications in Jerusalem. Picture: All Saints School.Fortifications in Jerusalem. Picture: All Saints School.

All Saints' assistant head Nick Pauro spoke to some of those who were on the trip.

"It was fantastic," he said. "Amazing hospitality. It was fantastic speaking to the children and seeing their curriculum and just sharing ideas.

"We're an international school, we want to share our good practice and what we do well.

"Young people are young people wherever they are. We want to get the best outcomes for them."

