Create colourful road crossing for Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 12:47 03 August 2020

Greening the Fiddlers aims to improve the area around the Fiddlers junction. Picture: Street Space

Greening the Fiddlers aims to improve the area around the Fiddlers junction. Picture: Street Space

Street Space

A colourful road crossing is set to come to Dagenham - and you could design it.

Greening the Fiddlers - a community group aiming to improve the Fiddlers junction area - is looking for colourful and creative designs that could be painted on a street to help slow traffic down.

One eye-catching design is due to end up being brought to life for a short while, providing a safe way for people to cross the street.

A spokesperson said: “The Greening the Fiddlers team will choose the winning submission after the competition has closed.

“We will work with the winner to adapt the design, which we hope to temporarily paint onto a crossing in the Fiddlers area later in the year.”

The competition closes on Friday, August 28, with four entrants set to be selected at random to win a £25 Better Extreme or restaurant voucher. For more information and to enter, visit greeningthefiddlers.org

