Dagenham crash sparks danger warning over A13 blackspot

Calls have been made for safety measures to be introduced at the Gale Street junction of the A13. - Credit: Gerry Mansfield

Someone will be "seriously injured or killed" if action isn't taken to improve safety at an accident blackspot.

That's the message from former Barking Rugby Club president, Gerry Mansfield, who was speaking after a car careered off the A13 and crashed through the club's fence.

He said: "This has happened at least five times in the last two years. It's such a regular occurrence. Someone will get seriously injured or killed one day."

The police were called to reports of a car colliding with railings in Gale Street, Dagenham at 2.18pm on Monday, January 25.

A Met spokesperson said: "The driver did not require hospital treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

Mr Mansfield explained how drivers can misjudge speed coming off the A13 at the turning into Gale Street with some going so fast they end up smashing into the venue's boundary.

Last year, the club alerted Transport for London (TfL), which is responsible for the A13, out of fear something serious would happen.

Barking and Dagenham Council is responsible for Gale Street, which has gates in place to encourage drivers to take their feet off the accelerator.

"TfL don't seem to be moving at all. Sooner or later someone is going to be injured there," Mr Mansfield said.

And with both Jo Richardson and Goresbrook schools close by, he warned there was a threat of something even more serious happening.

Vandals have also targeted vehicles in the club's car park after the perimeter fence has been broken in past accidents, Mr Mansfield explained.

"No one seems to want to take responsibility. I can't see anything being done," he said.

Undeterred, he called for a barrier or some sort of traffic calming measure to be introduced to slow drivers down and avert a tragedy.

TfL has been approached for comment.