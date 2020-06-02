Search

Advanced search

Dagenham teenager making waves with Spotify single Perfect Storm

PUBLISHED: 07:29 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:29 02 June 2020

16-year-old Robert Clack student Madison Roovers aspires to be a songwriter, composing music from her home studio in Dagenham. Picture: Madison Roovers

16-year-old Robert Clack student Madison Roovers aspires to be a songwriter, composing music from her home studio in Dagenham. Picture: Madison Roovers

Archant

Though she describes herself as a “young 16”, Dagenham’s Madison Roovers seems anything but.

Perfect Storm, written by 16-year-old Madison Roovers, has featured on BBC Music Introducing. Picture: Madison RooversPerfect Storm, written by 16-year-old Madison Roovers, has featured on BBC Music Introducing. Picture: Madison Roovers

The Robert Clack student speaks maturely about her blossoming career as a songwriter, which has seen her song Perfect Storm picked up by a record label and placed onto streaming platforms.

Madison has always “had a taste” for songwriting, and last year wrote a song to honour Jodie Chesney, the 17-year-old who was stabbed to death in March 2019.

Of her talent, Madison says: “It is quite difficult breaking through, especially when you’re young. It can be a bit of a popularity contest. And I’m not about that.”

The ukulele-playing teenager is unique, and is more than happy for that to be her selling point.

Perfect Storm came about as a result of a chance meeting with James, a family acquaintance who came to a barbecue held for Madison’s dad’s birthday.

James — who produces under the alias Vee — heard the teenager sing a song she’d written for dad Tony, and was immediately struck by her talent.

No sooner had they been introduced than James “sent the track and I wrote the lyrics to it”.

You may also want to watch:

When asked how long it took, Madison casually remarks “about ten, twenty minutes”, with the help of her home studio set-up.

James sent the song to record label Ten Ton Beats, which loved the track and placed it across all streaming platforms.

Madison appears very relaxed about this success, though excited about her future in songwriting.

She had been scheduled to sit her GCSE’s, but with Covid-19 leading to their cancellation, Madison is now set to return for her A-levels where she will study music.

Her overall ambition is to study songwriting at university, though for now she is content by the possibility of going back to school and seeing her friends again.

Madison is part of a group of four friends, who she calls her biggest fans. “We all do different things, and are each other’s champions.”

Sharing the title of Madison’s biggest fans are her parents; both are in a band that play pub gigs, leaving little doubt as to where Madison’s love of music comes from.

The 16-year-old says that if she were ever to make an album, “it would have everything”.

On this evidence, it feels like a case of “when”, and not “if”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Children and adults flee blaze as flames damage Dagenham play centre

A fire in Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, damaged part of Trinity Playcentre. Picture: Galya Racheva

Petition urges government to fully restore TfL free travel for under 18s and freedom pass benefits

TfL's takings took a hit after people stayed away from public transport, prompting the need for a government bail out. Picture Yui Mok

Barking Abbey teams up with former pupil to manufacture 2,000 items of protective equipment

Barking Abbey School in Barking

Family pays tribute to founder of Dagenham pharmacy who died after testing positive for Covid-19

Navin Talati died after testing positive for Covid 19. Picture: Courtesy of the Talati family

Barking, Dagenham and Romford men to face court after Chelmsford assault

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Children and adults flee blaze as flames damage Dagenham play centre

A fire in Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, damaged part of Trinity Playcentre. Picture: Galya Racheva

Petition urges government to fully restore TfL free travel for under 18s and freedom pass benefits

TfL's takings took a hit after people stayed away from public transport, prompting the need for a government bail out. Picture Yui Mok

Barking Abbey teams up with former pupil to manufacture 2,000 items of protective equipment

Barking Abbey School in Barking

Family pays tribute to founder of Dagenham pharmacy who died after testing positive for Covid-19

Navin Talati died after testing positive for Covid 19. Picture: Courtesy of the Talati family

Barking, Dagenham and Romford men to face court after Chelmsford assault

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: County cricket pay deal extended

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham teenager making waves with Spotify single Perfect Storm

16-year-old Robert Clack student Madison Roovers aspires to be a songwriter, composing music from her home studio in Dagenham. Picture: Madison Roovers

Rugby League: Ashes series cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Dave Howarth/PA)

West Ham’s Baunach annouces retirement

Katharina Baunach of West Ham and Lisa Evans of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Messenger thrives under pressure for May & Baker and Goresbrook

Kane Messenger of Goresbrook during Goresbrook CC (Bowling) vs Rainham CC (Batting), T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at May & Baker Sports Club on 12th May 2018
Drive 24