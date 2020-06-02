Dagenham teenager making waves with Spotify single Perfect Storm

16-year-old Robert Clack student Madison Roovers aspires to be a songwriter, composing music from her home studio in Dagenham. Picture: Madison Roovers Archant

Though she describes herself as a “young 16”, Dagenham’s Madison Roovers seems anything but.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Perfect Storm, written by 16-year-old Madison Roovers, has featured on BBC Music Introducing. Picture: Madison Roovers Perfect Storm, written by 16-year-old Madison Roovers, has featured on BBC Music Introducing. Picture: Madison Roovers

The Robert Clack student speaks maturely about her blossoming career as a songwriter, which has seen her song Perfect Storm picked up by a record label and placed onto streaming platforms.

Madison has always “had a taste” for songwriting, and last year wrote a song to honour Jodie Chesney, the 17-year-old who was stabbed to death in March 2019.

Of her talent, Madison says: “It is quite difficult breaking through, especially when you’re young. It can be a bit of a popularity contest. And I’m not about that.”

The ukulele-playing teenager is unique, and is more than happy for that to be her selling point.

Perfect Storm came about as a result of a chance meeting with James, a family acquaintance who came to a barbecue held for Madison’s dad’s birthday.

James — who produces under the alias Vee — heard the teenager sing a song she’d written for dad Tony, and was immediately struck by her talent.

No sooner had they been introduced than James “sent the track and I wrote the lyrics to it”.

You may also want to watch:

When asked how long it took, Madison casually remarks “about ten, twenty minutes”, with the help of her home studio set-up.

James sent the song to record label Ten Ton Beats, which loved the track and placed it across all streaming platforms.

Madison appears very relaxed about this success, though excited about her future in songwriting.

She had been scheduled to sit her GCSE’s, but with Covid-19 leading to their cancellation, Madison is now set to return for her A-levels where she will study music.

Her overall ambition is to study songwriting at university, though for now she is content by the possibility of going back to school and seeing her friends again.

Madison is part of a group of four friends, who she calls her biggest fans. “We all do different things, and are each other’s champions.”

Sharing the title of Madison’s biggest fans are her parents; both are in a band that play pub gigs, leaving little doubt as to where Madison’s love of music comes from.

The 16-year-old says that if she were ever to make an album, “it would have everything”.

On this evidence, it feels like a case of “when”, and not “if”.