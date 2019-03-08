Search

Advanced search

Dagenham students get hands-on education at EU Parliament

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 October 2019

Robert Clack sixth form students outside the European Parliament. Picture: via Scott Ainslie.

Robert Clack sixth form students outside the European Parliament. Picture: via Scott Ainslie.

via Scott Ainslie

Dagenham students have gone to Brussels to see how the EU works.

The 17 young people from Robert Clack sixth form's Debate Society joined London Green MEP Scott Ainslie on Thursday, October 3, to discuss issues like the climate emergency and Brexit.

James Kennedy-Lewis, 16, was on the trip. He said: "It's one thing seeing it on the news and reading about being an MEP, but another thing being here and seeing the people who work here to give you a feel for how it's run.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm a strong believer in that you can't really understand how something works unless you actually go there and experience it."

The students asked the MEP questions about his role and visited the Hemicycle, where MEPs debate legislation.

Mr Ainslie said: "It was invaluable to hear their opinions on the chaotic state of British politics today.

"I learned a huge amount from their debate on whether or not the UK should hold a People's Vote."

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Boy hit by car in Dagenham

A teenaged boy was run over at the junction of Lodge Avenue and Longbridge Road, Dagenham, on Friday, October 4. Picture: Google

Revealed: Where the 585 crashes happened in Barking and Dagenham last year

Valence Avenue is one of the crash hotspot locations. Picture: Ken Mears

Jodie Chesney: Thousands of pounds raised by #ForJodie thanks to Harold Hill to Dagenham sponsored walk

#ForJodie Sponsored Walk at Mayesbrook Park, Lodge Avenue. Organisers and helpers before the walkers arrived, with Scouts district commissioner Barking & Dagenham Adrian Sinclair (Front row second from left), Group Scout leader 4th Barking & Dagenham Lance Horsey (third from right) and group Scout leader 10th/18th Barking & Dagenham Julie Salter (second from the right). Picture: Melissa Page

Men jailed for violent Barking robbery that saw shopkeeper strangled

Alin-Viorel Dimofti and Cristi-Adi Mandi have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Boy hit by car in Dagenham

A teenaged boy was run over at the junction of Lodge Avenue and Longbridge Road, Dagenham, on Friday, October 4. Picture: Google

Revealed: Where the 585 crashes happened in Barking and Dagenham last year

Valence Avenue is one of the crash hotspot locations. Picture: Ken Mears

Jodie Chesney: Thousands of pounds raised by #ForJodie thanks to Harold Hill to Dagenham sponsored walk

#ForJodie Sponsored Walk at Mayesbrook Park, Lodge Avenue. Organisers and helpers before the walkers arrived, with Scouts district commissioner Barking & Dagenham Adrian Sinclair (Front row second from left), Group Scout leader 4th Barking & Dagenham Lance Horsey (third from right) and group Scout leader 10th/18th Barking & Dagenham Julie Salter (second from the right). Picture: Melissa Page

Men jailed for violent Barking robbery that saw shopkeeper strangled

Alin-Viorel Dimofti and Cristi-Adi Mandi have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner says full credit must go to players after Westfield upset

Ricky Tarbard and Johnny Ashman in action (pic Terry Gilbert)

Daggers handed away trip to Carshalton in the FA Cup

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Taylor draws on positives of Daggers’ first-half display to take good point from Barnet

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Bears and Raiders give London an NFL game to match the occasion at Tottenham

Oakland Raiders Maurice Hurst celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears Chase Daniel (not in picture) and the game finishing during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Dagenham students get hands-on education at EU Parliament

Robert Clack sixth form students outside the European Parliament. Picture: via Scott Ainslie.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists