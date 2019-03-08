Dagenham students get hands-on education at EU Parliament

Robert Clack sixth form students outside the European Parliament.

Dagenham students have gone to Brussels to see how the EU works.

The 17 young people from Robert Clack sixth form's Debate Society joined London Green MEP Scott Ainslie on Thursday, October 3, to discuss issues like the climate emergency and Brexit.

James Kennedy-Lewis, 16, was on the trip. He said: "It's one thing seeing it on the news and reading about being an MEP, but another thing being here and seeing the people who work here to give you a feel for how it's run.

"I'm a strong believer in that you can't really understand how something works unless you actually go there and experience it."

The students asked the MEP questions about his role and visited the Hemicycle, where MEPs debate legislation.

Mr Ainslie said: "It was invaluable to hear their opinions on the chaotic state of British politics today.

"I learned a huge amount from their debate on whether or not the UK should hold a People's Vote."