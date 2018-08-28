Search

Former merchant navyman and East India Docks worker from Barking dies aged 93

PUBLISHED: 11:41 31 December 2018

Robert Jefferson, who passed away on December 10 aged 93. Picture: Christine Patrick

Robert Jefferson, who passed away on December 10 aged 93. Picture: Christine Patrick

Archant

A former East India Docks worker from Barking has died, aged 93.

Robert Jefferson, known as Bob, with his family. Picture: Christine PatrickRobert Jefferson, known as Bob, with his family. Picture: Christine Patrick

Robert Jefferson, known as Bob, passed away on December 10 at Newham Hospital after a six month illness.

The former merchant navyman was described as bubbly and loving by his family.

His step-daughter, Christine Patrick, said: “He was quite a private man and he had a wicked sense of humour.

“He was very generous and loving, not outwardly, but very caring.”

Robert Jefferson, who passed away on December 10 aged 93. Picture: Christine Patrick

Bob was born in Canning Town on March 18, 1925. He joined the merchant navy during the Second World War, and became a docker in the East India Docks when he left.

In 1960 he married his first wife, Betty, until she passed away seven years later. He married Dorenda in Barking in 1970, and they moved to Bateman Close, where Dorenda still lives.

Bob had five brothers, seven nephews and two nieces. He enjoyed spending his retirement going to Spain with Dorenda, visiting their local Royal British Legion, and ballroom dancing.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, January 3, at the City of London Crematorium at 12.15pm.

