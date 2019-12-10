Barking station pop-up shop stocks Christmas gifts made by borough's craftspeople

L-R: David Harley from Be First with makers Irina Goncherenko and Liliana Hristova outside the Barking station pop-up shop Rock Paper Scissors. Picture: Jamie Lorriman Jamie Lorriman

A railway station pop-up shop is selling jewellery, ceramics, stationery, art, clothing, games and gifts for Christmas made by people from the borough.

L-R: Craftswomen Irina Goncherenko and Liliana Hristova Jamie. Picture: Jamie Lorriman

The store in Barking Station is a joint venture between Be First, Barking and Dagenham Council's regeneration company, and the Barking Enterprise Centre (BEC), which helped fund the project.

Katherine Michonski, Every One Every Day programmes director, said: "The aim is to support the borough's residents to learn new skills, make new products and see if they sell."

The pop-up, Rock Paper Scissors, is part of a business initiative from the organisation Every One Every Day.

Almost 50 craftspeople over the last year have designed and made products through The Warehouse, described as the largest public makerspace in the country, based in Thames Road, Barking.

David Harley, head of regeneration at Be First, said: "The Rock Paper Scissors display is a great addition and brilliant example of grass roots regeneration."