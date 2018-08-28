Rogue Barking landlord renting illegally to six people fined £35,000

A rogue landlord has been fined £35,000 for renting rooms in Barking with no licence.

Sajid Afzil, 40, from Walthamstow, was found to be illegally renting his seven-bed property in Park Avenue to six different people.

At Barkingside Magistrates Court on December 22, he pleaded guilty to renting a house in multiple occupation (HMO) with no planning permission nor licence and for breaching an enforcement notice, and at Snaresbrook Crown Court an order was made to confiscate the income he’d made from rent.

Mr Afzil was ordered to pay £35,795.30, made up of £1,140 in fines, £5,3000 in council court costs and the rest in confiscated income.

The council’s enforcement team first visited in 2015, when they found the property being used as a HMO. Mr Afzil was served a notice ordering him to cease renting it, but when officers returned in January 2017, six of the seven rooms were still being lived in by unrelated residents.

An online credit check showed the building had been occupied by multiple residents since 2000, with more than 40 financially linked to the address.

Mr Afzil will have three months to pay or he could face 12 months in prison.