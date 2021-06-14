News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Council warns residents after reports of rogue traders in Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:33 PM June 14, 2021   
Barking Town Hall

People are being encouraged to display 'no cold calling' stickers by the council amid reports of rogue doorstep traders in Dagenham. - Credit: Ken Mears

Rogue doorstep traders have been offering cheap loft insulation to people in Dagenham, the town hall has warned.

People across the borough are urged to contact Barking and Dagenham Council if they see anyone suspicious after recent reports to the local authority.

On one occasion, rogue traders were caught looking through a window of someone’s home.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “We’re just coming out of a worldwide pandemic and the last thing any of us need is to be scammed out of some hard-earned cash by some dodgy traders.”

People are advised not to buy from cold callers, to display a ‘no cold calling’ sticker, to always report suspicious activity to tradingstandards@lbbd.gov.uk and to check the identity of the caller.

The council also said people are legally entitled to a 14-day cooling off period for contracts formed at their home.

