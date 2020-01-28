'This is the future of the building industry': Final pre-fabs go up at Barking site

L to R: Sam Parry from Be First, Clive Harris, a construction manager at Rollalong, Cllr Cameron Geddes and Bruce Dunford, projects director at Rollalong. Picture: Andrew Baker Archant

The last of 13 new council homes have been built "without disrupting the neighbours".

Be First, the council's regeneration company, commissioned construction company Rollalong which built the homes offsite, bolted them together and delivered the finished product to Sugden Way, Barking.

The first modules were lifted into place a week before the last ones arrived on Monday, January 27 - a delivery time of just six days.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: "I was astonished by the progress.

"The beauty of this system is that we can construct new homes twice as fast as using traditional methods."

Be First appointed Rollalong to design and build 19 modular homes from its 11-acre manufacturing site in Dorset.

Rollalong managing director Steve Chivers said: "Our modular alternatives to traditional construction offer a real opportunity to address the borough's housing shortfall."

Be First's Tom Mather added: "This is very much the future of the building industry. We expect to use offsite construction regularly, since we can reliably deliver more quality homes much more quickly."