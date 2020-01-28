Search

'This is the future of the building industry': Final pre-fabs go up at Barking site

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 January 2020

L to R: Sam Parry from Be First, Clive Harris, a construction manager at Rollalong, Cllr Cameron Geddes and Bruce Dunford, projects director at Rollalong. Picture: Andrew Baker

L to R: Sam Parry from Be First, Clive Harris, a construction manager at Rollalong, Cllr Cameron Geddes and Bruce Dunford, projects director at Rollalong. Picture: Andrew Baker

Archant

The last of 13 new council homes have been built "without disrupting the neighbours".

Be First, the council's regeneration company, commissioned construction company Rollalong which built the homes offsite, bolted them together and delivered the finished product to Sugden Way, Barking.

The first modules were lifted into place a week before the last ones arrived on Monday, January 27 - a delivery time of just six days.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: "I was astonished by the progress.

"The beauty of this system is that we can construct new homes twice as fast as using traditional methods."

Be First appointed Rollalong to design and build 19 modular homes from its 11-acre manufacturing site in Dorset.

Rollalong managing director Steve Chivers said: "Our modular alternatives to traditional construction offer a real opportunity to address the borough's housing shortfall."

Be First's Tom Mather added: "This is very much the future of the building industry. We expect to use offsite construction regularly, since we can reliably deliver more quality homes much more quickly."

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Chadwell Heath industrial park fire: 150 firefighters battling car repair workshop blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a car workshop in the Chadwell Heath industrial estate. Picture: Alan Field.

