Woman treated for head injury following assault in Marks Gate
PUBLISHED: 18:30 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:37 18 June 2020
A woman has been treated for a head injury following an attack.
Officers were called to Rose Lane, Marks Gate, after receiving reports of an assault at 3.38am today (June 18).
A Met Police spokesperson said: “The woman has received hospital treatment for a head injury. Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests at this time.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD862/18JUNE.
