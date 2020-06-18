Woman treated for head injury following assault in Marks Gate

A cordon is in place and forensics tent put up. Picture: Parris Chloee Archant

A woman has been treated for a head injury following an attack.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Officers were called to Rose Lane, Marks Gate, after receiving reports of an assault at 3.38am today (June 18).

A Met Police spokesperson said: “The woman has received hospital treatment for a head injury. Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD862/18JUNE.