Woman treated for head injury following assault in Marks Gate

PUBLISHED: 18:30 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:37 18 June 2020

A cordon is in place and forensics tent put up. Picture: Parris Chloee

A cordon is in place and forensics tent put up. Picture: Parris Chloee

A woman has been treated for a head injury following an attack.

Officers were called to Rose Lane, Marks Gate, after receiving reports of an assault at 3.38am today (June 18).

A Met Police spokesperson said: “The woman has received hospital treatment for a head injury. Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD862/18JUNE.

