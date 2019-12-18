Search

Dagenham cafe opens doors to the elderly for free Christmas dinner

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 December 2019

Owner of Rosie Lee Cafe, Rosie Boyaci (back, centre) with Barking & Dagenham Mayor Peter Chand (back, right) and elderly residents, their carers and guests on December 16. Ms Boyaci offered them a free Christmas meal from her business. Picture: via Peter Chand.

via Peter Chand

The elderly of Barking & Dagenham have enjoyed a free Christmas dinner at Dagenham's Rosie Lee Cafe.

The older people took their seats on December 16 at the eatery owned by Rosie Boyaci on Broad Street.

The Christmas meal was followed by coffee, sherry and cake.

Mayor of Barking & Dagenham Peter Chand was at the event, counting more than 35 people tucking into the food.

"It was great to see so many people having fun and chatting together," he said, "it's a special time of year where we should be looking out for each other.

"I'm happy that we have businesses in our borough that supports the most vulnerable in our community, I would like to thank all the staff of Rosie Lee cafe for making it so special for them.

"I urge all our residents: if you live or know any elderly person that lives near you, check on their welfare during the festive season."

