Dagenham woman who never acted before stars in celebrated feature film Lynn + Lucy

PUBLISHED: 12:01 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 08 July 2020

The film stars newcomer Roxanne (right) as Lynn and Nichola Burley as Lucy. Picture: BFI

The film stars newcomer Roxanne (right) as Lynn and Nichola Burley as Lucy. Picture: BFI

A former Lidl worker has become a movie star after an appeal in the Post.

Roxanne, 29, auditioned for the role after seeing an appeal on Facebook and in the Barking and Dagenham Post. Picture: @RaymondScottPhotographyRoxanne, 29, auditioned for the role after seeing an appeal on Facebook and in the Barking and Dagenham Post. Picture: @RaymondScottPhotography

Roxanne Scrimshaw from Dagenham Heathway won a starring role after mum Diane spotted an appeal from a casting agent in the Post in September 2018.

Roxanne went on to audition for the movie Lynn + Lucy written and directed by Fyzal Boulifa. It premiered on July 2 with Roxanne, 29, starring as Lynn.

Since the movie’s release, the former Jo Richardson pupil, who was totally new to acting, has gone on to win best actress awards at film festivals in China, Morocco and France.

Along with Fyzal, Roxanne was nominated in best newcomer categories at the 2019 BIFA awards. Film critic Mark Kermode has given the feature five stars.

Lynn and Lucy are best friends who find their friendship tested in extreme circumstances. Picture: BFILynn and Lucy are best friends who find their friendship tested in extreme circumstances. Picture: BFI

“Everything has just gone upside down,” the mother of one said. “It was really amazing. I didn’t think someone like me could be doing something like that.

“It was such a surreal experience,” she added.

The film tells the story of Lynn who is delighted when best friend Lucy has her first baby. Lucy, however, does not react to motherhood as Lynn expects. Soon, they find their friendship tested.

The award-winning debut feature from writer and director Fyzal Boulifa premiered on demand on BFI Player’s Subscription service on July 2. Picture: BFIThe award-winning debut feature from writer and director Fyzal Boulifa premiered on demand on BFI Player’s Subscription service on July 2. Picture: BFI

But in spite of the accolades, Roxanne remains grounded.

“I’m still the same person. Growing up in Dagenham it will take a few more holidays to change me. We’re a breed of our own round here.”

And eight-year-old daughter, Talia, keeps mum’s feet firmly on the ground.

“She is super proud. But sometimes I just embarrass her. I’ll be standing in the street having a picture taken, and she’s like, ‘Stop it mum’,” Roxanne joked.

Roxanne spent five weeks filming in 2018 before the film appeared at film festivals around the world. Picture: BFIRoxanne spent five weeks filming in 2018 before the film appeared at film festivals around the world. Picture: BFI

“I’ve met the most amazing people. One minute I can be flying off to a beautiful location, and the next I’m queuing up outside Iceland to get a piece of chicken. It’s crazy,” she said.

On what prompted her to audition, Roxanne explained how she always dreamt there could be more to life. She now plans to get an agent.

“It was one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” Roxanne said.

To watch, visit BFI Player’s subscription service at player.bfi.org.uk/

