‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

The Duke of Sussex has praised young people in Dagenham for surviving and thriving amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry delivered a video message to members of OnSide Youth Zones, saying of the situation: “This too shall pass.”

The charity provides youth centres across the UK and during lockdown has been supporting more than 50,000 young people remotely via phone calls and over social media with digital and interactive content.

This includes the Future Youth Zone on the corner of Parsloes Park, which the duke visited to officially open last year.

Introducing an online rerun of OnSide’s award ceremony from November, Prince Harry said: “Hats off to every single one of you for surviving but also for thriving.

“These daily challenges that you guys are coming up against are unbelievable and so many people will never understand.

“But you guys have the strength to pull through and you have the support of the OnSide community, the OnSide family to help you through that process.

“I can only imagine the last six weeks has made it even more challenging.

“This too shall pass. And before you know it, you will be back together again, probably in a youth zone, running around having the best time ever.”

Members of Future Youth Zone were among those to perform at the ceremony, which saw more than 4,000 young people come together to celebrate their skills and achievements.

Teenagers from Dagenham shared the stage with their counterparts from around the country to sing, rap and play musical instruments.

The duke, who is now living in Los Angeles, has stepped down as a senior working royal to pursue a life of financial and personal freedom away from the monarchy.

He delivered a speech and handed out accolades at the OnSide Awards last year at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

It was his final public appearance before a six-week break with wife Meghan and their son Archie in Canada over Christmas.

There are 13 OnSide Youth Zones in the UK, which usually provide over 20 activities each evening for young people from sports to arts, music to cookery and dance to climbing, for just £5 annual membership and 50p per visit.