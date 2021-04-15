RSPCA appeal after man allegedly carries dog by collar in Dagenham

Published: 10:38 AM April 15, 2021

Do you recognise this man? If so, call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018. - Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA is searching for a man who was reportedly seen carrying a dog through a park by its collar.

The animal welfare charity is investigating the incident in Parsloes Park, Dagenham, between 5pm and 6pm on March 29 and has appealed for help to trace the man.

It stepped in after a witness filmed a video which appears to show the man walking by with the dog hanging from its collar before throwing it onto the back seat of a car.

RSPCA inspector Chris McGreal said: "The man - dressed in a black hat, black jacket and dark-coloured jogging bottoms - was seen carrying the small white Spitz-type dog by its collar across the park before getting into a black BMW.

"We’d like to speak to the man pictured or anyone who recognises him or the dog. We’d also like to speak to any witnesses to the incident."

Anyone with information should call the RSPCA's appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for Mr McGreal.