Search

Advanced search

Man, woman and child rescued from Becontree blaze caused by laptop batteries

PUBLISHED: 11:05 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 29 October 2020

A man, woman and child have been rescued from a fire in Rugby Road, Becontree. Picture: Google

A man, woman and child have been rescued from a fire in Rugby Road, Becontree. Picture: Google

Archant

A child, man and woman have been saved from a fire caused by laptop batteries.

Firefighters led the three to safety from the blaze at an end of terrace house in Rugby Road, Becontree, which gutted part of the ground floor.

Station officer, Alan Furlong, who was at the scene, said: “Crews worked incredibly hard to get them out of the building as quickly as possible.

“The house was very heavily smoke logged and we made sure that alternative accommodation was arranged for the family.”

The brigade was called after midnight today (October 29). London Fire Brigade (LFB) 999 control officers talked to the three who were trapped inside about how to keep safe as crews raced to the house.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke billowing from the first floor and could see three people trapped inside looking out from a first floor bedroom window.

Crews in breathing apparatus used a ladder to carry the child down to safety followed by a man and woman. Paramedics rushed them to hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters from Dagenham, Ilford and Barking stations battled the blaze which was under control by 1.22am.

The brigade’s investigators believe the fire was caused by the failure of lithium-ion batteries in a laptop. Lithium-ion batteries are found in electrical devices including tablets and phones.

A LFB spokesperson said: “It’s really important to charge them properly to reduce the risk of fire.”

The brigade has issued the following advice: always use the charger that came with your phone, tablet, e-cigarette or mobile device.

If you need to buy a replacement, always choose a branded, genuine product from a supplier you can trust. There are lots of fakes out there, and it can be difficult to spot the difference.

Avoid storing, using or charging batteries at very high or low temperatures.

Protect batteries against being crushed, punctured or immersed in water.

Don’t leave items continuously on charge after the charge cycle is complete. It is best not to leave your phone plugged in overnight for example.

Never cover chargers or charging devices. This includes using a laptop power lead in bed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Man, woman and child rescued from Becontree blaze caused by laptop batteries

A man, woman and child have been rescued from a fire in Rugby Road, Becontree. Picture: Google

Blood tests: CCG takes action after long waiting list is declared a ‘serious incident’

Elm Park Clinic will be helping relieve the blood test waiting list ciris. Picture: Google

Hammers fans positive after City draw and are hoping to continue pushing forward

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (second right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Dagenham boss McMahon insists individual errors are costing them after Maidenhead loss

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Barking end Waltham Abbey’s unbeaten start to the new season

Barking goalkeeper Manny Agboola catches a Westfield corner (Pic: Terry Gilbert)