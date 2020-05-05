Search

Advanced search

Rush Green couple stage wedding after big day cancelled due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 May 2020

Jennifer Wheeler and Steven Derosa held a wedding in their flat after their ceremony was cancelled. Picture: Jennifer Wheeler

Jennifer Wheeler and Steven Derosa held a wedding in their flat after their ceremony was cancelled. Picture: Jennifer Wheeler

Jennifer Wheeler

After their wedding was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Rush Green couple were determined not to let three years of planning go to waste.

Jennifer Wheeler and Steven Derosa held a wedding in their flat after their ceremony was cancelled. Picture: Jennifer WheelerJennifer Wheeler and Steven Derosa held a wedding in their flat after their ceremony was cancelled. Picture: Jennifer Wheeler

Jennifer Wheeler and Steven Derosa celebrated what should have been their big day by holding a mock ceremony in their flat.

“We decided to do something to mark it,” Jennifer said. “It really was a brilliant day.”

The couple carried out the fake wedding with the help of 14-year-old son Tyler, who was given the day off school work to act as the registrar.

“Originally what was going to happen was that we were going outside, just the three of us,” she said.

Jennifer Wheeler and Steven Derosa held a wedding in their flat after their ceremony was cancelled. Picture: Jennifer WheelerJennifer Wheeler and Steven Derosa held a wedding in their flat after their ceremony was cancelled. Picture: Jennifer Wheeler

“Our neighbours came out to clap us and take some photos. Obviously social distancing was in place.”

You may also want to watch:

Jennifer said the couple were able to stage all the elements of a wedding day, from pretending to sign a marriage certificate to sharing a toast and first dance.

The cut a cake and were even able to hold an evening reception with guests joining in remotely via video calls.

Jennifer Wheeler and Steven Derosa held a wedding in their flat after their ceremony was cancelled. Picture: Jennifer WheelerJennifer Wheeler and Steven Derosa held a wedding in their flat after their ceremony was cancelled. Picture: Jennifer Wheeler

“Our evening consisted of Zoom calls to all our loved ones and they sent us videos and selfies of them raising a glass for us,” Jennifer, an accountant for Barking and Dagenham Council, said.

She explained that the couple, who have been together for seven years, contacted family and friends a week before, asking them to send videos to cheer them up on what should have been their wedding day.

“They didn’t know that we were recreating our wedding,” she said. “We sent out an email, asking them to be as creative as possible.”

Jennifer has used photos and footage taken on the day, combined with the clips sent over by loved ones, into a video to remember the occasion - adding it took her three days to put the 45 minute montage together.

And she and Steven won’t have to wait too long to be able to get married for real.

They have already managed to set a new date for their wedding, which was due to take place in Rochester, Kent, for April next year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Watch as gang makes off with Ford Focus in Dagenham car theft

Accomplices look on as one of the culprits breaks in. Picture: Submitted

Man, 22, arrested in connection with fatal Dagenham crash

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Image of second man released after fatal crash in Dagenham

Police also want to speak to this man, whose picture was released on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Dagenham man who admitted child sexual assaults

Daniel Archbold, 33, from Dagenham, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for 32 sexual offences on Friday May 1. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Man, 22, charged with causing death by dangerous driving after fatal crash in Dagenham

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Most Read

Watch as gang makes off with Ford Focus in Dagenham car theft

Accomplices look on as one of the culprits breaks in. Picture: Submitted

Man, 22, arrested in connection with fatal Dagenham crash

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Image of second man released after fatal crash in Dagenham

Police also want to speak to this man, whose picture was released on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Dagenham man who admitted child sexual assaults

Daniel Archbold, 33, from Dagenham, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for 32 sexual offences on Friday May 1. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Man, 22, charged with causing death by dangerous driving after fatal crash in Dagenham

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: England men make ‘significant donation’ to NHS

England players (left to right, top to bottom) Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho prior to their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match against Montenegro at Wembley

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘could lose £380million’ says ECB chief

Andrew Strauss (left) with ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison during a photocall to unveil him as the new Director of England Cricket, at Lord's Cricket Ground in 2015

West Ham defender Fredericks using pandemic to recover from injury

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton

Coronavirus: Rugby postponement into 2021 would be ‘catastrophic’

England and Wales line up for the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium

Steve Parish says action is needed to avoid ‘doomsday scenario’ for clubs

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish (Pic: Richard Sellers/PA)
Drive 24