Police appeal for help after teenager goes missing from Barking

Police are concerned for the safety of Sabah, 16, who has gone missing from Barking. Picture: MPS Archant

The police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.

Sabah, whose surname has not been supplied, has been reported missing from Barking.

Officers are concerned for the 16-year-old’s safety.

He is believed to be from the borough.

If you see him or know where he is, then please call 101.