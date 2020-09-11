Police appeal for help after teenager goes missing from Barking
PUBLISHED: 09:24 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 11 September 2020
Archant
The police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.
Sabah, whose surname has not been supplied, has been reported missing from Barking.
You may also want to watch:
Officers are concerned for the 16-year-old’s safety.
He is believed to be from the borough.
If you see him or know where he is, then please call 101.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.