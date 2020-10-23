Work under way at former Sacred Heart convent in Dagenham

Stairway to Heaven. Cllr Darren Rodwell and Iain Ferguson from Be First on a visit to the former Sacred Heart convent site. Picture: Be First Archant

A disused former convent’s transformation into housing is under way.

Iain Ferguson, Paul Hart from building firm Murphy Group and Darren Rodwell by the roof of convent. Picture: Be First Iain Ferguson, Paul Hart from building firm Murphy Group and Darren Rodwell by the roof of convent. Picture: Be First

The development in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham, will see the refurbishment of the Sacred Heart convent into nine flats and the building of 20 homes around the original building.

The work carried out by Murphy Group is due to be completed by next September with the homes expected to be offered at below the market price.

Paul Hart from Murphy Group said: “As a family-owned company that works in line with our values, we always try and support the communities where we work.

“We’re really pleased to be involved in this project that does exactly that, and one that will retain the historic character of the convent when it’s completed its transformation into new homes for local families.”

Cllr Darren Rodwell, who visited the site, said: “It’s great to see the Sacred Heart convent still retaining its character while having a new lease of life.”

Iain Ferguson, Be First’s commercial director, said: “This sensitive conversion of an historic building reflects our commitment to excellent design.”