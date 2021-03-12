News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Barking Riverside gets £40m boost from City Hall

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 5:00 PM March 12, 2021   
CGI of the Barking Riverside development

A CGI of the Barking Riverside development. - Credit: Shamir Patel

The mayor of London has given the thumbs up to a £40million injection of cash into the capital's largest brownfield site.

Sadiq Khan signed off on pumping £39m into Barking Riverside to remove ground pollution and build infrastructure at the growing housing estate on Wednesday, March 10.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, welcomed the investment as a sign of the borough thriving even in the pandemic.

"We've still been able to announce the film studios, UCL's building and the three London markets - which are on track to be here in 2024-25 - despite all the challenges we've had," he said.

Barking Riverside's development is a joint effort between City Hall and housing association L&Q. The area is expected to see 10,800 homes built and includes an Overground line extension.

You may also want to watch:

So far more than 1,500 homes have been completed as well as schools and community facilities.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire rips through flat above Dagenham takeaway shop
  2. 2 Latest plans for Barking estate redevelopment unveiled
  3. 3 Sarah Everard: How safe do women feel in London?
  1. 4 Barking and Dagenham campaigners win benefit assessment change
  2. 5 Homeless group: Borough's rough sleeper numbers exceed official figures
  3. 6 Profoundly deaf teenager tops class in accountancy exam
  4. 7 Five men from Barking charged after gun raids
  5. 8 Stabbing in Barking leaves man fighting for his life
  6. 9 Dagenham man sentenced to life for raping teenage girl in his wife's car
  7. 10 Sir Keir Starmer visits school in Dagenham
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A phone mast alight in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham.

London Fire Brigade

Calls to remove Dagenham 5G mast after blaze

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivering the summer economic update

New freeport in Dagenham gets the green light from the chancellor

Tom Ambrose

person
covid-19 tributes collage

Coronavirus | Your Posts

One Year of Covid: Your tributes to those from east London who have died

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Police officer belt

Metropolitan Police

Police raid Barking addresses in operation to stop revenge gang attacks

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus