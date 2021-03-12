Barking Riverside gets £40m boost from City Hall
- Credit: Shamir Patel
The mayor of London has given the thumbs up to a £40million injection of cash into the capital's largest brownfield site.
Sadiq Khan signed off on pumping £39m into Barking Riverside to remove ground pollution and build infrastructure at the growing housing estate on Wednesday, March 10.
Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, welcomed the investment as a sign of the borough thriving even in the pandemic.
"We've still been able to announce the film studios, UCL's building and the three London markets - which are on track to be here in 2024-25 - despite all the challenges we've had," he said.
Barking Riverside's development is a joint effort between City Hall and housing association L&Q. The area is expected to see 10,800 homes built and includes an Overground line extension.
You may also want to watch:
So far more than 1,500 homes have been completed as well as schools and community facilities.
Most Read
- 1 Fire rips through flat above Dagenham takeaway shop
- 2 Latest plans for Barking estate redevelopment unveiled
- 3 Sarah Everard: How safe do women feel in London?
- 4 Barking and Dagenham campaigners win benefit assessment change
- 5 Homeless group: Borough's rough sleeper numbers exceed official figures
- 6 Profoundly deaf teenager tops class in accountancy exam
- 7 Five men from Barking charged after gun raids
- 8 Stabbing in Barking leaves man fighting for his life
- 9 Dagenham man sentenced to life for raping teenage girl in his wife's car
- 10 Sir Keir Starmer visits school in Dagenham