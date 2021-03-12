Barking Riverside gets £40m boost from City Hall

Published: 5:00 PM March 12, 2021

The mayor of London has given the thumbs up to a £40million injection of cash into the capital's largest brownfield site.

Sadiq Khan signed off on pumping £39m into Barking Riverside to remove ground pollution and build infrastructure at the growing housing estate on Wednesday, March 10.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, welcomed the investment as a sign of the borough thriving even in the pandemic.

"We've still been able to announce the film studios, UCL's building and the three London markets - which are on track to be here in 2024-25 - despite all the challenges we've had," he said.

Barking Riverside's development is a joint effort between City Hall and housing association L&Q. The area is expected to see 10,800 homes built and includes an Overground line extension.

You may also want to watch:

So far more than 1,500 homes have been completed as well as schools and community facilities.