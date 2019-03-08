Sadiq Khan writes back to six-year-old girl who urged him to take guns and knives off the streets

Amiera-Rose Saunders holding a letter from Sadiq Khan and an award from Into Film for a film review the six-year-old wrote. Picture: WAYNE SAUNDERS Archant

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has replied to a six-year-old girl who urged him to take guns and knives off the streets in a letter.

A copy of Amiera-Rose's letter. Picture: WAYNE SAUNDERS A copy of Amiera-Rose's letter. Picture: WAYNE SAUNDERS

Amiera-Rose Saunders never expected the reply but was delighted when Sadiq Khan's response dropped through the letter box at her family's home in Barking Riverside last week.

Amiera-Rose said: “I was excited because I got a letter from the mayor.”

The youngster, studying letter writing in school, asked her mum Denise who she could write to after becoming appalled at news reports of young people dying on the streets.

She picked up her pen and wrote without any help after freelance accountant Denise suggested trying the mayor.

A copy of Sadiq Khan's reply. A copy of Sadiq Khan's reply.

In it, Amiera-Rose wrote: “I would like you to take guns and knives off the streets. I do not feel safe and it makes me worried when I hear about young people dying on the news!

“You need to fix this by making more safe places like clubs or workshops for us children.”

She also pleaded for something to be done about pollution saying dust from cars and lorries made it hard to breathe.

In response, the mayor wrote he was pleased Amiera-Rose had written to him.

Amiera-Rose Saunders and Savannah Dias-Gill. Picture: WAYNE SAUNDERS

He said: “Like you, I'm concerned about knife crime in London. These crimes are unacceptable to me as mayor, as a Londoner and as a father I'm doing everything I can to make London safer.”

He added that cleaning the capital's air was one of his main aims before saying he was spending £750million tackling the issue with a further £45m on creating safe places for young Londoners.

Denise – who along with her husband Wayne runs BossCrowns Film and Drama School in Barking – said: “I feel really proud of her.

“She could have just done nothing. You know how hard it is for children just to do their homework.

Amiera-Rose Saunders holding a letter from Sadiq Khan and an award from Into Film for a film review the six-year-old wrote. Picture: WAYNE SAUNDERS

“But she thought not only of what she was concerned about but the solutions as well. If every young person used their skills positively and challenged their energies positively, the world would be a better place.”

And Amiera-Rose is no stranger to writing success having also won recognition for a film review from the organisation Into Film along with fellow BossCrowns member Savannah Dias-Gill.

She is now plans to write to her favourite ballerina, Michaela Deprince.