Dagenham man appears in court after raid in Goodmayes

PUBLISHED: 14:22 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 24 July 2020

Sahayb Aweys Munye Abu of Mayfield Road, Dagenham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court via video link on Friday, July 24. Picture: PA/Rick Findler

PA/Press Association Images

A man has appeared in court in connection with a suspected terror plot.

Sahayb Aweys Munye Abu of Mayfield Road, Dagenham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link on Friday, July 24.

Mr Abu was charged on Thursday with engaging in the preparation of terrorist acts, under section five of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The court heard the 27-year-old is accused of purchasing or attempting to purchase items for the use in terrorism with intent before July 9 this year.

Mr Abu appeared wearing a grey top for the hearing which lasted only a few minutes.

The Met previously said Mr Abu was bitten on the foot by a police dog during an armed raid in Green Lane near Goodmayes Park.

Deputy chief magistrate, Tan Ikram, sent the case to be dealt with at the crown court.

Mr Abu will appear at the Old Bailey on August 14.

