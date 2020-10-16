Gascoigne councillor shortlisted for national award

Councillor Saima Ashraf pictured at the Hope family centre opening in 2014. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson Archant

A councillor has been shortlisted for an award in a national competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Saima Ashraf, who has represented Gascoigne ward since 2010 and is a deputy leader at the council, has been named in the community champion category of the 2020 Cllr Awards.

Jonathan Carr-West, LGIU chief executive, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has presented this country with a set of challenges that few could have predicted.

You may also want to watch:

“However, councillors up and down the country have risen to these challenges. It is for this reason that we are particularly proud to unveil the shortlist for this year’s Cllr Awards.”

The awards from the Local Government Information Unit are hailed by the organisers as the only national ceremony to celebrate councillors’ work.

Now in their 11th year, the 2020 awards are supported by local authority fund manager CCLA.

This year more than 200 nominations were received across nine categories.

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges including senior councillors.