Man injured after falling from roof at a building site in Barking
PUBLISHED: 14:29 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 16 June 2020
Archant
A man has been taken to a major trauma centre after falling from a roof at a building site.
London’s air ambulance landed near Barking Abbey School after medics were called at 12.28pm to reports of a person being injured at the site in Sandringham Road.
You may also want to watch:
A Met police spokesperson said: “Police were called at about 12.40pm to a report of a man fallen while working on a roof in Sandringham Road, Barking.”
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said they dispatched an ambulance crew and an incident response officer.
“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre by road,” she added.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.