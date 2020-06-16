Man injured after falling from roof at a building site in Barking

A man was taken to a major trauma centre after paramedics were called to a building site in Sandringham Road, Barking earlier today (june 16). Picture: Google Archant

A man has been taken to a major trauma centre after falling from a roof at a building site.

London’s air ambulance landed near Barking Abbey School after medics were called at 12.28pm to reports of a person being injured at the site in Sandringham Road.

A Met police spokesperson said: “Police were called at about 12.40pm to a report of a man fallen while working on a roof in Sandringham Road, Barking.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said they dispatched an ambulance crew and an incident response officer.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre by road,” she added.