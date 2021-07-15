Santander in Dagenham closes with Barking location to follow

Published: 4:06 PM July 15, 2021

A Santander branch in Dagenham has served its last customers.

The Heathway location shut up shop at 4pm today (July 15), as one of a number of London branches being closed by the bank.

The nearest branches to Heathway that are remaining open are in South Street, Romford, and Ilford High Road.

Santander has announced the Barking branch in Station Parade will close on August 12.

A previous statement from Santander UK head of branch interactions Adam Bishop read: “Branch usage by customers has fallen considerably over recent years so we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our presence in areas where we have multiple branches relatively close together.”

Alternative banking services are available at nearby Post Office branches, including in the Heathway shopping centre, Goresbrook Road and Rainham Road.

These locations offer deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks, as well as face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency exchange, travel insurance and postal services.