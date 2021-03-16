Barking and Dagenham pays tribute to Sarah Everard

Published: 8:31 AM March 16, 2021

A child adds a candle to the tribute on the steps of the Barking town hall. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

The community paid tribute to Sarah Everard and showed solidarity with victims of gender-based violence by holding a candle display in Barking.

The council invited people to leave candles on the steps on the town hall - or light one at home - as an alternative to attending a planned vigil at Clapham Common, due to Covid restrictions.

The candles were lit and turned on at 6pm on Saturday, March 13.

Deputy leader of the council, Cllr Saima Ashraf, joined others in placing candles on the steps of Barking town hall. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

In a social media post that evening, council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell wrote: "Thank you to everyone who left a candle on the steps of Barking Town Hall tonight or lit one at home.

"I know Sarah Everard will be in all of our thoughts and prayers tonight, and it’s important to think of her family and friends at this difficult time.

"No woman or girl should have to fear walking on the streets alone, at any time of day or night.

You may also want to watch:

"Thank you also to the many women and girls who shared their stories of harassment, assault and feeling unsafe online.

"We will never stop in the battle to eliminate gender based violence.

"Rest in Peace, Sarah."

Met police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with murdering Sarah, who disappeared while walking home in south London on the night of March 3.